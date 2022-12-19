Best DFS lineup strategy for Rams-Packers on Monday night

The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers face off on Monday Night Football of Week 15 with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The game will air on ESPN. We take a look at the best DFS lineup strategy for the matchup.

Injuries

Cooper Kupp and Matt Stafford remain on injured reserve on the Rams’ side, and DT Aaron Donald is out with an ankle injury. DT Marquise Copeland is out for LA, and center Brian Allen is questionable with a knee issue. LB Travin Howard (hip) and DB David Long (groin) are also out.

The Packers are mostly healthy, though LT David Bakhtiari is out with knee and abdomen issues.

Captain’s Chair

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Watson has been absolutely tearing up defenses in recent weeks, scoring eight touchdowns over the past four games and becoming Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target downfield. With the Rams' defense allowing opponents a completion percentage of over 67% and 6.9 yards per pass attempt, Watson should have himself a day.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

The Packers’ run defense has been a disaster this season, to say the least, allowing an average of 20.15 fantasy points to opposing running backs each week. With Akers at the center of the Rams’ rushing offense and a relatively new quarterback at the helm, we can expect to see him get plenty of opportunities for carries and likely some big gains on those carries.

Value Plays

Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams — $1,200

Malcolm Brown had one rushing attempt and two receptions last week in the win over the Raiders, and while he probably won’t have anything like a breakout game, he can be expected to get a few carries to lighten what will likely be a run-heavy load on Akers and Kyren Williams. He caught both of his targets last week, so Mayfield may be looking his way on short-yardage pass plays, as well.

Mason Crosby, K, Packers — $6,300

Crosby is 15-for-18 on field goals this season, and two of the three misses were from 50-plus yards. He has missed a few extra points in recent weeks, but he’s a good value play and probably the cheapest option for the Packers who will get guaranteed points this week.