Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 15

The NFL wraps up Week 15 on Monday when the Packers host the Rams on Monday Night Football. It is unlikely either team makes the playoffs, and so we won’t see drastic changes to the Super Bowl 57 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, so they would be pulled from the board.

The top three favorites remain the same coming out of Week 15. The Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs all won their games, although all three faced difficulty in doing so. Buffalo had the highest degree of difficulty with a win in the snow over the Dolphins, but the Eagles and Chiefs continued winning. Buffalo is +300, Philadelphia is +400, and Kansas City is +500 to win the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are the new fourth team on the odds list after the Cowboys lost a wild overtime game to the Jaguars. Dallas blew a 27-10 lead and then lost on a walk-off pick-six. They’re going to make the playoffs, but that had to be a disheartening loss. The Vikings will remain in the mix on the odds board, but even with their huge comeback, they’re a good deal back from the 49ers and Cowboys among NFC teams. San Francisco is +650, Dallas is +1100, and Minnesota is +2800 to win the Super Bowl.

The Bengals and Jaguars are the AFC teams firmly on the rise. Cincinnati is 10-4 and has taken over first place in the AFC North. That has boosted their Super Bowl odds to +850, which is fifth best. The Jaguars are 6-8, but with the Titans losing to the Chargers, Jacksonville is only a single game back of first place in the AFC South. They have plenty of work to do, but being the only team with a positive point differential is finally clearing things up. Maybe they will prove to be the best team in the division. Their Super Bowl odds improved from +15000 to +8000 with the win over Dallas.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 16, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.