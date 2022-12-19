Where is the next FIFA World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner as it gets started on November 20 with the host country Qatar opening group stage play against Ecuador. It’ll run for 28 days with the final match being played on December 18 in Lusail, Qatar. Ahead of the tournament action, let’s take a look ahead to the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States after the United bid was awarded hosting duties back in 2018. It’s the first World Cup in history to be hosted by three countries, and also the first in history to feature 48 teams instead of the usual 32. The games will be hosted in 16 different cities across the three countries, with 11 cities in the USA being selected, while Mexico has three and Canada will feature two host cities.

The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, when they made it out of the group stage but lost 1-0 to Brazil in the Round of 16. This will mark the second time the U.S. has played host to the tournament. Mexico has hosted the World Cup twice, in 1970 and 1986, while Canada will host World Cup matches for the first time in history. The tournament will run from June 8 through July 3, 2026, with the final currently slated to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With so much time until the 2026 tournament gets underway, host cities and dates are of course subject to change, but the host cities have been set and the USA venues include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.