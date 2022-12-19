Marshall vs. UConn: How to watch, game time, live stream for Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Marshall Thundering Herd and UConn Huskies meet up in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) won its final four games and will play in a bowl for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons including six straight years. Redshirt freshman Cam Fancher took over at quarterback and finished with 456 rushing yards despite not starting the entire season.

UConn (6-6) qualifying for a bowl game is something nobody saw coming in the first season under Jim Mora in what was one of the best coaching jobs in the country. The Huskies won three straight games before a loss to the Army Black Knights to close out the regular season that included starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson being ruled out for the year after Week 0.

This will be the third installment of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and Conference USA is 2-0 so far.

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn

Date: December 19

Start time: 2:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.