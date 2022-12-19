Opening odds for Broncos vs. Rams matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Broncos and Rams will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium in LA, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is a matchup of two teams that will not be playing in late January. The Broncos beat the Cardinals on Sunday to improve to 4-10 with Brett Rypien starting in place of Russell Wilson. Wilson seems on track to play this week, but it’s also possible the Broncos elect to shut things down. Meanwhile, the Rams wrap up Week 15 when they travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers. LA is 4-9 and has pretty much packed it in for the season as they sit more and more stars the closer we come to the end of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Rams in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Broncos -1.5

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Rams +100

December 13

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Early pick: Broncos -1.5

The real pick is to stay away from this game, but with Russell Wilson returning, I’m leaning Denver just barely. LA has shut things down for the season to a certain extent, so it’s hard to take them getting so few points. But again, the better choice is staying away.