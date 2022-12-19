Opening odds for Packers vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Packers and Dolphins will face off this coming week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins move to 8-6 after a close loss to Buffalo on Saturday night. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to struggled with completions — this was his third week in a row with a completion percentage below 60%. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill grabbed one touchdown each. They face a Packers squad closing out Week 15 on Monday Night Football against the Rams. Green Bay is 5-8 and a win will keep them in the wild card race.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Dolphins in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -195, Packers +165

December 13

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -195, Packers +165

Early pick: Dolphins -4

The Dolphins offense are back out of the rut they found themselves in for several weeks in December, despite a loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Packers’ disastrous run defense and Tua Tagovailoa performing back at full strength, the Dolphins should be able to cover this spread in Week 16.