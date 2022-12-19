Opening odds for Commanders vs. 49ers matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Commanders and 49ers will face off this coming week at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The 49ers come into this game ten days removed from their last game, a 21-13 Thursday Night Football win over the Seahawks. San Francisco clinched the NFC West with the win. The Commanders play on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, hosting the Giants in a critical NFC East showdown. Two weeks removed from a tie in New Jersey, a potential winner would claim the tiebreaker between the two in a difficult wild card race.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. 49ers in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: 49ers -325, Commanders +270

December 13

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300, Commanders +250

Early pick: Commanders +7

The 49ers are rolling right now, but this seems like a big letdown opportunity. They just clinched the division and are locked into either No. 3 or No. 2 in the playoff standings. Homefield in the divisional round is up for grabs between the 49ers and Vikings if they ended up facing off, but it’s still not quite like homefield through the NFC title game is on the line. I thought about this being a Kyle Shanahan revenge game against Dan Snyder, but the 49ers are 1-2 against Washington since Shanahan took over, so that’s not really a factor.