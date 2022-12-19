Opening odds for Falcons vs. Ravens matchup in Week 16

The NFL is working through the Week 15 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Falcons and Ravens will face off this coming week at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Falcons lost to the Saints in Week 15 in their ninth loss of the season. It was rookie Desmond Ridder’s first start for Atlanta, but he was outshone by fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier, who had 139 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ridder passed for 97 yards.

The Ravens struggled without Lamar Jackson on Saturday. Falling 13-3 to the Browns, they failed to find the end zone and Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed two field goals (one of which was blocked). They move to 9-5 heading into Week 16.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Ravens in their Week 16 matchup.

December 18

Point spread: Ravens -7

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -285, Falcons +240

December 13

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -300, Falcons +250

Early pick: Falcons +7

The Falcons have quite the lineup of rookies now that Desmond Ridder is starting. Tyler Allgeier had a big week against the Saints, and as Ridder, who excelled in the preseason, continues to gain in-game experience with Drake London, the Falcons offense has a high ceiling in the final weeks of the season. Though Lamar Jackson is expected to return, he may be somewhat limited or hesitant to run into coverage in his first week back, and this could give the Falcons a slight edge in covering the spread.