Where are Lions drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the 2022 NFL season begins to wind down, it’s already time for fans of several franchises to start looking towards the 2023 NFL Draft. With some teams well out of playoff contention, now is the time to look at the incoming draft prospects who could possibly turn things around.

The Detroit Lions are in an enviable position as they are simultaneously fighting for a playoff spot while anticipating having a top pick in the draft. The Lions own the Los Angeles’ Rams first-round pick as a result of the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade and with the beat up Rams spiraling towards the bottom of the league standings this year, Detroit will get to take one of the top players on the board. We’ll look at where the Lions stand after Week 15 and who they could possibly select.

Lions draft order: No. 5 pick

The Rams still have their Monday night matchup against the Packers to get to for Week 15 so as of now, the Lions would have the No. 5 overall pick if the season ended today. Not bad for a rebuilding franchise that is firmly in the NFC Wild Card mix.

Lions mock draft: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

In this scenario, the two best quarterback and defensive line prospects would presumably be off the board by the time it reaches the Lions at No. 5. Assuming they this scenario happens, they’d probably go best player available and take Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy out of Clemson. Pairing him opposite of Aidan Huchinson would give the team a monster pass rush to be feared for years to come.

Yes, the Lions are in the market to draft a franchise quarterback and Kentucky’s Will Levis would be available in this scenario. Levis would be a slight reach at No. 5 and the team could decide to simply role with Jared Goff for another season.