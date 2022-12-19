Where are Bears drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The NFL regular season is close to wrapping up. Once Week 15 finishes, teams will only have three games left to play. For some, like the Chicago Bears, you may be looking ahead to the 2023 season already. It isn’t all doom and gloom, as the bad regular season means that they have a high draft pick to select their player of the future.

Bears draft order: No. 2 pick

Chicago lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, despite a crazy performance from Justin Fields. He still lacks reliable pass-catchers, but his rushing upside is off the charts. With the loss, though, the Bears now project to pick No. 2 overall, which gives them some flexibility.

Bears mock draft: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

When you look at Chicago, they have a plethora of team needs. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be selecting second overall in the draft. Their most pressing need seems to be drafting some defensive line help that can get them in the backfield more to disrupt the opposing quarterback. They went into Week 15 ranked last in sacks and quarterback pressures. If they choose to keep the draft pick, they will likely wind up with Will Anderson out of Alabama.

A case could be made that Anderson is the best defensive player in the country. He had 51 tackles and 10 sacks last season, along with a pass deflection and an interception. We will see how Anderson tests at the Combine and other offseason events, but he should be one of the first defensive players selected in the draft, and his name will be called early. Anderson is the type of player that can join a defense in Week 1 of his rookie season, and Chicago needs that jumpstart next year.