Where are Steelers drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are destined for mediocrity this year. They beat the Carolina Panthers on the road and now have a 6-8 record with three games to go. They feel like they have an equal chance at finishing 9-8 as they do 6-11, as this team has been unpredictable.

Steelers draft order: No. 14 pick

With the win, the Steelers move down the draft projections and are now projected to pick 14th. With this draft projected to be quarterback heavy at the beginning, Pittsburgh could still have some offensive line, defensive line or cornerback help fall to them. They could slide five spots in either direction, depending on what happens in their remaining games.

Steelers mock draft: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

The Steelers needed offensive line help in last year’s offseason and didn’t do much to address it. The result? They have allowed the ninth most sacks in the NFL heading into Week 15. The addition of Johnson would give them an offensive tackle to build their offensive line around. He only allowed one sack last season for CJ Stroud and Ohio State. Bolstering the line needs to be a priority this offseason, as the team is set for a quarterback and running back for the next few years.