NFL Draft order: What does Rams-Packers mean for top of the draft

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in a matchup of two teams that were among the Super Bowl favorites three months ago, but are now playing out the string with their fans more focused on draft position. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Packers are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current NFL Draft order

The Packers head into the game with a 5-8 record and in the No. 10 position in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Rams are 4-9 and sit in the No. 5 position in the draft order. The Lions hold the Rams pick from the Jared Goff trade, but we will refer to this as the Rams pick for the purposes of this game and draft order implications.

Draft order implications

If the Packers win, the Rams’ pick will like be No. 5 head into Week 16 while the Packers would likely be No. 14. If the Rams win, their pick will move up somewhere around No. 8 or No. 9 and the Packers would likely remain No. 10.