Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 19

We’ve got nine games on Monday’s NBA slate, which gives us a lot of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Evan Mobley under 9.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (+100)

This is a favorable matchup for Mobley, but there simply might not be enough rebounds to go around with Jarrett Allen in the mix. Mobley hasn’t topped this line in his last three games. Even though he has gone over this mark in seven of the last 12, the more recent trend suggests taking the under.

Brook Lopez under 11.5 points vs. Pelicans (+100)

Lopez scored 18 points in his last game, but failed to hit double digits in this category in the previous four games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning and a tough Pelicans frontcourt matching up against him, Lopez might be worth fading on a plus-money prop.

Trae Young under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (-145)

Young has been close to topping this line a few times but the last time he actually did was November 25 against the Rockets. He only hit one triple in the last meeting against Orlando and with Dejounte Murray potentially returning, Young might see less shots in general in this game. Back the under on his three-point prop tonight.