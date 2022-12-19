NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 19

We’ve got nine games Monday in the NBA, which gives us plenty of value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Thomas Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,200

Get Bryant at this number while you still can. He’s topped 30 DKFP in back-to-back games filling in for the injured Anthony Davis and is once again due to play decent minutes Monday. Even on the second night of a back-to-back against a good Phoenix squad, Bryant is a great addition at this price.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $3,700

This price point is great for Gordon, who had been playing solid basketball until a dud in the last game. The Rockets get a bad Spurs team Monday night, which means Gordon could see big minutes and put up a ton of shots. At this number, he has enough upside to roster.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,400

Allen is averaging 21.5 DKFP per game this season, largely due to the role he stepped into with Khris Middleton out. The star guard will once again sit Monday, which opens up more minutes for Allen. He scored 26.0 DKFP with Middleton out Saturday and should maintain his solid all-around contributions for the Bucks tonight.