Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Monday

Christmas week in the NBA begins with an Atlantic division showdown as the Toronto Raptors hit the road to meet the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (13-17) is trying to snap a rough five-game losing streak and got dominated by the Warriors in a 126-110 loss last night. The Raptors fell into a hole early and couldn’t keep pace with the defending champs, shooting just 42.1% from the field. Pascal Siakam had 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Philadelphia (16-12) is starting to build some momentum on a four-game winning streak and last took down that same Warriors team in a 118-106 victory on Friday. This was a tight game until the 76ers were able to grab control late in the third quarter and gradually pull away from the shorthanded champs. Joel Embiid provided 34 points and 13 rebounds while James Harden offered 27 points and nine assists in the victory.

Philadelphia enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -7.5

Both teams are heading into opposite direction and the smart play is on the Sixers to cover here. Philly has been excellent at home, posting an 11-4-1 record against the spread within the confines of the Wells Fargo Center. Bank on that trend to continue tonight against a struggling Raptors squad.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

Both teams have been regularly playing in games that have crossed the 220-point threshold as of late and Philly may have some extra juice on offense after getting the weekend off to rest. Take the over.