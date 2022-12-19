Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Monday

Update: Doncic is officially available for Monday’s game. The line has now moved to Mavericks -5. We’re still taking the Timberwolves to cover at home. The total is 228.5, so not a lot of movement there. We’re still backing the under in this one.

Christmas week in the NBA will get started with a battle of two .500 teams in the Western Conference tonight as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas (15-15) split its four games last week and were edged by the Cavaliers in a 100-99 overtime loss on Saturday. Trailing by one in OT, the Mavs were only able to get off three shot attempts in the final two minutes, failing to connect on any of them to take the lead. Recently acquired veteran Kemba Walker led the team with 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the loss. Luka Doncic missed the game with a quad injury and is questionable for tonight’s matchup against the T-Wolves.

Minnesota (15-15) picked up a pair of victories over the weekend and set the franchise record for points in a game in its 150-126 win over the Bulls yesterday. The Timberwolves were dialed in on offense, shooting 65.5% from the floor as a team throughout the contest. Anthony Edwards dropped 37 points and 11 assists while D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and eight dimes in the win. Rudy Gobert sat out with an ankle injury.

Dallas enters the game as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +3

Dallas has been awful on the road this season, posting a 3-10 record away from the American Airlines Center. Along with that, Doncic’s status remains a huge question mark heading into tonight’s matchup and even if he’s good to go, he may be limited. Take Minnesota to cover at home here.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Mavs struggled to crack 100 points in an overtime game without Doncic a few nights ago. Combine that with the Wolves most likely coming down from yesterday’s record-setting performance and I’d take the under here.