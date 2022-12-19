Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Pelicans on Monday

Two of the top teams in the NBA face off Monday evening with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Khris Middleton is out for Milwaukee, while Brandon Ingram will keep sitting for New Orleans. Everyone else is in for what should be a litmus test for both squads.

The Bucks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.

Bucks vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes back in after missing Saturday’s game, so he’s going to be well-rested going up against a tough New Orleans frontcourt. The Bucks, even without Middleton, will be the best defensive unit the Pelicans have seen this season. Even though it’s a road game, take the Bucks to start off the holiday week right.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Pelicans have struggled a little bit to score during this three-game losing streak, while the Bucks are a strong defensive outfit with Antetokounmpo coming back. This number is high enough where the under feels like the right play.