Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Suns on Monday

Update: LeBron James has been ruled out for the Lakers, along with Austin Reaves, Devin Booker is out for the Suns. The spread is now Suns -11 and we’re changing our pick to back Phoenix. The total has now moved to 227.5 and we’ll take the under, largely because the Lakers are unlikely to keep up offensively with Phoenix.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to carry some momentum from Sunday’s win over the Wizards when they meet the Phoenix Suns Monday evening. The Lakers might sit key players on the second night of a back-to-back. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are questionable for the Suns.

Phoenix is a 10-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 231.

Lakers vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +10

This number hinges entirely on LeBron James. If he plays and one of Booker or Ayton doesn’t, the Lakers should be able to at least cover this number. If both Suns guys are in or if James sits, this might be a category to stay away from. With Anthony Davis being out indefinitely, the Lakers need James to step up. If he plays, LA should cover double digits.

Over/Under: Over 231

We’ll get more clarity with injuries and this number will adjust but if everyone is in this over should hit. The Lakers have struggled defensively and will have some tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back. The Suns have been finding their groove again offensively and will put up a lot of points. It’s a big number but the over should hit if everyone plays.