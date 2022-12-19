College basketball picks for Monday, December 19

Christmas week has arrived on the college basketball slate and there’s plenty of action to tip it off tonight. No Top 25 teams will be taking the court this evening but there’s a few teams of intrigue to take note of on the Monday slate.

We take a look at some of our favorite lines at DraftKings Sportsbook for December 19 matchups.

College basketball picks: December 19

Utah State (-17) vs. Weber State

Utah State is one of just five remaining unbeaten teams in the country and will host in-state rival Weber State tonight. Led by Steven Ashworth, the Aggies enter tonight as the 41st ranked team in KenPom and boast the second best effective field goal percentage in the country at 58.5%. Contrast that with the visiting Aggies, who are allowing opponents to shoot 56.7% in EFG and are ranked 250 in KenPom. This looks like another Utah State rout, so take the home team to cover.

Charleston (-8.5) vs. Coastal Carolina

Another in-state rivalry showdown involves Charleston traveling up the coast to meet Coastal Carolina. At 99 in KenPom, the Cougars have put together a pretty nice resume so far, headlined by a 77-75 victory over No. 21 Virginia Tech last month. They should not have many issues putting down a Chanticleers team that is struggling to get into a rhythm on offense. Take Charleston to cover on the road here.