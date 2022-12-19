What Week 15 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled against the Houston Texans today, heading into overtime before finally pulling away for the win. He entered the week with his odds to win NFL MVP set at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind just Jalen Hurts on the board, and moved to +165 after Week 15.

Mahomes himself had an excellent game, going 36-for-41 for 336 yards and two touchdowns and adding a third on the ground. His top four receivers caught every target that Mahomes sent their way. His TD-to-INT ratio for the season is 35-to-11. This win clinched the Chiefs’ seventh straight AFC West title.

Kansas City takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve before finishing the regular season against the Broncos and the Raiders. The Chiefs are still behind the Bills for the top seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs and would need to finish a full game clear of them since Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker. Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in 2018.