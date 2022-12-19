What Week 15 performance means for Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds

Update — Hurts’ odds to win MVP have dropped to +250 on DKSB while Mahomes is the new favorite at -225.

Update — Hurts may be dealing with an injury and the Eagles are expected to provide an update on X-Rays that were taken after their win over the Bears on Sunday. As a result, odds have been taken down for MVP on DKSB. We’ve also seen the spread for Eagles-Cowboys more from -1.5 to -5 in favor of Dallas this afternoon.

Jalen Hurts entered the week with his odds to win NFL MVP set at -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook, in the lead for the award. After his performance against the Chicago Bears, he moved to -150.

Hurts threw two interceptions and no touchdowns on Sunday of Week 15. It was a windy day in the Windy City, but he did find the end zone three times on the ground. He led the team in rushing yards with 61, and was 22-for-37 for 315 yards for the day.

He’ll face the Cowboys defense in Week 16, which will undoubtedly prove to be a tough challenge, before closing out the season against the Saints and the Giants.

Hurts had only thrown three interceptions all season before Week 15’s matchup against the Bears. He now has a TD-to-INT ratio of 22-to-5, and has 13 rushing touchdowns for the season. His 59.5% completion percentage this week was significantly lower than his season average of 68%.