What Week 15 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills emerged victorious in their epic AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, toppling their rivals from the south in the snow in a 32-29 win. Stepping up huge in this Week 15 was quarterback Josh Allen, who showed off MVP caliber qualities all throughout the contest.

Allen finished the game going 25-40 through the air for 304 yards, and four touchdowns, adding a team-high 77 rushing yards in the process. This will go down as a memorable performance for the QB as he came out aggressive in the first half, stalled a little bit in the third quarter, and made the necessary plays down the stretch of the fourth to put Tyler Bass in a position to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired. Allen impressively completed a touchdown pass to four different receivers, none of whom were star wideout Stefon Diggs. The win officially clinched them a playoff spot and they are in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the AFC.

Allen entered Week 15 with +2000 odds to win the MVP Award on DraftKings Sportsbook and have improved to +1000. He and the Bills will hit the road to the Windy City this Saturday for Christmas Eve showdown against the Chicago Bears.