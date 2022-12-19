How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on December 19

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

The red brand continues to roll through the holiday season and lands in the heartland of America for tonight’s episode. The show will be headlined by a big-time match in the women’s division and a winner-take-all ladder match.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Tonight, we’ll be treated to a highly anticipated match in the women’s division as Bayley will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch. This has been brewing since the Raw after SummerSlam, when Bayley’s newly formed Damage CTRL stable attacked Lynch backstage and put her on the shelf. Fast forward three months where a returning Lynch revealed herself as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team for Survivor Series WarGames and ultimately picked up the winning pinfall for her team at the pay-per-view.

Since then, these two superstars have brawled with each other multiple times in an effort to prove who’s the bigger star. It’s been nearly four years since we’ve seen the “Man” and the “Role Model” go one-on-one, so we’ll see who comes out victorious. Or if we’ll get a clean finish at all.

The feud between Dexter Lumis and The Miz will be settled once and for all when the two will meet in a “winner take all” ladder match tonight. It was revealed last month that Miz had staged the initially attacks by Lumis over the summer for publicity, but wasn’t properly paying the newcomer for his troubles. As a result, Lumis, with the help of Johnny Gargano, have been tormenting the “A-List” superstar for real and have been giving away his money to the audience over the past several weeks. The money in question will be suspended over the ring and we’ll see who can retrieve it.

Last week’s episode of Raw ended with Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley to become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Lashley seemingly had the match won but after a spear, but the injured referee couldn’t make it into the ring in time to count to three. Rollins would capitalize on an irate and distracted “All Might” by hitting him with a pedigree for the win. An even more irate Lashley would take out a ref after the match, bringing out WWE official Adam Pearce. After getting shoved by the “All Mighty”, Pearce would fire Lashley before the show went off the air. We’ll most likely get an update on this situation tonight.