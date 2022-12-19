Monday Night Raw preview: Quick thoughts about Dec. 19 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, tonight as the company winds down 2022.

As we prepare for another episode of the WWE’s flagship show, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about Raw and what’s in store on the card.

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

We’ll get a big-time showdown between Bayley and Becky Lynch tonight and I cannot wait. These two have not faced off since an episode of Smackdown in April of 2019 and this is one of the last remaining Four Horsewomen matchups that still feels fresh.

I am curious if we’ll get a clean finish for this contest or if we get some interference by Damage CTRL to extend this feud. We are still well over a month from the Royal Rumble and there is still plenty of time to kill, so it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

The Lumis-Miz feud has been going on since the late summer and it’s finally going to come to an end in a winner-take-all ladder match. The feud has accomplished the stated goal of making Lumis a familiar fixture on Raw and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs in a high stakes ladder match like this. This program with the Miz is over after tonight and I wonder what his next feud will be heading into the new year.

Other thoughts