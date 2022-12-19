Marshall vs. UConn picks and best bets for Myrtle Beach Bowl

On Monday afternoon in sunny Myrtle Beach, the UConn Huskies (6-6) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies are back in a bowl game for the first time in seven years thanks to the leadership of first-year head coach Jim Mora. They’ve won three of their last four games to get bowl eligible, but they’re limping into this one after losing their regular season finale 34-17 to Army. Zion Turner, a freshman quarterback from Broward County, Florida, has led the team with nine touchdowns as a passer and two more as a runner. He’s also added on as a pass-catcher on a trick play.

Marshall is an overwhelming favorite in this game because they’ve proven to be a much more consistent team. They have a below-average offense, but boast a defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in points allowed. DB Micah Abraham has been impressive for them this season, he’s got a team-high five interceptions and eight more passes broken up. He’s also recovered a fumble.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Marshall -10.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Marshall -410, UConn +330

Opening line: Marshall -10.5

Opening total: 40

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall

QB Peter Zamora (Transfer portal)

WR Talik Keaton (Injury)

DE Emmanuel Balogun (Transfer portal)

UConn

QB ​​Ta’Quan Roberson (Injury)

RB Nathan Carter (Transfer portal)

RB Brian Brewton (Injury)

WR Cam Ross (Injury)

WR Keelan Marion (Injury)

WR Darius Bush (Transfer portal)

WR Nigel Fitzgerald (Injury)

Weather

It’s slated to be 50 degrees and partly cloudy on Monday afternoon. There’s a 0% chance of rain at kickoff and less than a 5% chance through the rest of the game.

The Pick

The Huskies have made it to a bowl game, which is a fun story! Sadly, the fun stops today as they face off against a much more battle-tested Marshall team. That Herd defense is going to be way too much for UConn to handle.

Marshall -10.5