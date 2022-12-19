Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 15

Update — Hurts’ odds have jumped to +250 on DraftKings Sportsbook and Mahomes is the new favorite at -225.

Update — MVP odds have been pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook with injury rumors surrounding QB Jalen Hurts. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hurts has a sprained shoulder and his status for Week 16 vs. the Cowboys is in question. Over on FanDuel, odds for MVP for Hurts went up to +300 after he was the favorite to win the award at -150 after Week 15.

And then there were ten. The 2022 NFL season has just about wrapped up Week 15 and the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board has ten players still getting odds in the 2022-23 MVP race.

Jalen Hurts remains the favorite and improved his status from -115 to -150. Patrick Mahomes slipped slightly after his Chiefs had to go to overtime to beat the Texans. Josh Allen moved into a tie for third with Joe Burrow after a big home win over the Dolphins.

Christmas week will bring some big opportunities on the board. The Eagles travel to face the Cowboys and Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. If they do that, Hurts might very well lock up the MVP award. The Chiefs host the Seahawks and the Bills travel to face the Bears. It seems like Mahomes or Allen could climb above Hurts with a strong finish, but it will only be one of them, if at all.

We did have one new addition to the board in spite of all the other attrition. Justin Herbert was given +13000 odds after being off the board. He had two interceptions but threw for 313 yards in the Chargers’ 17-14 win over the Titans. He made some big plays, but that shows how much wins can help more than monster stats.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 15.

