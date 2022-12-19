Where are Texans drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

With Week 15 wrapped up, the NFL has just three weeks left before playoffs begin. The top of the 2023 draft order is falling into place week by week, and with the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs this week, they remain in the top spot, where they will stay no matter how the rest of the season plays out.

They have a lot of needs to address as they look forward toward the 2023 season, and we’ll take a look at what they’re likely to prioritize in the first round.

Texans draft order: No. 1 pick

The Texans gave the Chiefs a scare in Week 15, but ultimately fell in overtime to remain a one-win team. They are still in position to get the top draft pick in 2023.

Texans mock draft: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Houston’s biggest need right now is at quarterback, and Young is probably the best QB available in the 2023 draft. They could also turn toward CJ Stroud for the first pick, but no matter what, they need a new QB to build their offense around to replace Davis Mills. Young had a breakout season in 2021 that earned him Heisman awards, and despite his slight decrease in productivity in 2022, he should still be the top pick.