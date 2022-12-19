Where are Falcons drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the 2022 regular season wraps up in the final three weeks ahead of the playoffs, the order for the 2023 NFL Draft is falling into place. While there will certainly be a few changes up and down the ladder, we can start to look at the general area that teams will be in come April and what needs they will be looking to fill on their roster.

Falcons draft order: No. 7 pick

The Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, putting them at 5-9 for the season and giving them the seventh draft pick in the first round. They grabbed a quarterback and a top receiver in 2022, and they’ll mostly be looking to fill defensive positions early on in this draft.

Falcons mock draft: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Falcons’ most pressing needs at this point are on the defensive side of the ball. They a lack of depth at cornerback, and they could be looking to fill out their defensive line as well. They may prioritize pass protection at left or right guard, as well.

Bresee has been outstanding at Clemson, and could provide a major impact right away on the Falcons’ defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 305-lb. defender is surprisingly quick for his size, and totaled nine sacks during his time at Clemson. His 2021 season was cut short due to injury, but his talent was still visible enough to make the third team All-ACC after playing just four games.