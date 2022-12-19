Where are Panthers drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As we approach the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, the draft order for 2023 is beginning to solidify more as each weekend passes. While we can expect to see some shifts in the order in the coming weeks as the season wraps up, we can start to get an idea of who teams may be targeting in the first round of the draft.

Panthers draft order: No. 8 pick

The Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 5-9 for the season, putting them at the No. 8 pick in the draft as things stand after Week 15.

Panthers mock draft: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

The Panthers have a big question mark at the quarterback position that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Whether or not Anthony Richardson is the best solution to that question certainly requires its own discussion, but it seems unlikely that CJ Stroud or Bryce Young would be left on the board unless the Panthers continue to lose.

Richardson was somewhat inconsistent at Florida, but his raw talent was clear to anyone who watched him play for the Gators. He passed for over 2,500 yards and rushed for over 650 this season, throwing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker could also be solid options to fill the position.