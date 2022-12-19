Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Dejounte Murray headline NBA injury report for Monday, December 19

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Monday, with NBA TV having the lone national broadcast of the day. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 19

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - OUT

OG Anunoby (hip) - available

Update - Anunoby is in and will get the start for the Raptors.

Update - Trent Jr. has been ruled. Anunoby is a game-time decision.

Update - Trent Jr. is officially questionable but the big news here is Anunoby potentially returning to the lineup. The Raptors getting two key rotation guys back against Philly would definitely impact this line, which is currently 76ers -7.5.

Trent Jr. missed Sunday’s game, so we’ll see how the Raptors handle him Monday. Toronto has gone big in recent weeks, so they may keep that going even if Trent Jr. plays.

Dejounte Murray (ankle) - available

John Collins (ankle) - available

Update - Both Murray and Collins are in for the Hawks.

Update - Woj reports Collins is expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Hawks. He’s still officially questionable but the big man should be back after missing eight games.

The Hawks might be getting some key guys back from ankle injuries. Collins will be an immediate factor with Clint Capela out, while Murray will take some usage away from Trae Young if the star guard suits up.

Keldon Johnson (back) - OUT

Update - Johnson has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

If Johnson can’t play, Devin Vassell will take on most of the playmaking responsibilities in this offense.

Luka Doncic (quad) - available

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) - OUT

Dwight Powell (thigh) - OUT

Update - Hardaway Jr. and Powell are both out for the Mavericks.

Update - Doncic is officially in for Monday’s game.

Doncic sat over the weekend and should be good to come back. Powell’s availability impacts JaVale McGee the most, while Hardaway Jr. will impact Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - OUT

D’Angelo Russell (knee) - available

Naz Reid (trapezius) - available

Kyle Anderson (back) - OUT

Update - Anderson is out, which elevates Jaden McDaniels in the rotation. Russell and Reid are both in for the Timberwolves.

Update - Gobert is out, which means Reid will be the main man in the middle assuming he does suit up.

Gobert didn’t play Sunday, while Russell did. We’ll see how Minnesota handles both players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - available

Middleton is dealing with some knee problems and the Bucks won’t take chances given his history. Antetokounmpo comes back in after missing Saturday’s game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen gain value with Middleton being out.

Porltand Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jerami Grant (back) - available

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT

Josh Hart (ankle) - available

Update - Grant is in. Look for Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford to get some playing time in Nurkic’s position but Grant will command heavy minutes in the frontcourt and might even be the primary center for Portland Monday.

Update - Nurkic has been ruled out and we’ll see what happens with Grant before determining who could benefit in DFS lineups.

Update - Nurkic has already been downgraded to questionable, which isn’t a great sign regarding his availability for tonight.

If Grant is ruled out, Nurkic and Damian Lillard will both gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) - available

Josh Giddey (illness) - OUT

Update - SGA is available to play against Portland.

Update - SGA has now been upgraded to questionable, so we’ll see if he does end up playing in Monday’s game.

Tre Mann got sent to the G-League, so the Thunder will likely deploy Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in the backcourt.

LeBron James (ankle) - OUT

Austin Reaves (ankle) - OUT

Russell Westbrook (foot) - OUT

Update - Westbrook is a late scratch on this injury report with a foot injury. The Lakers are going to throw out a truly ridiculous lineup tonight. Kendrick Nunn will be a high-usage player against the Suns but the efficiency might not be there.

Update - James has been ruled out, along with Reaves.

James didn’t play the last time he had a back-to-back, but the Lakers might not have great options with Anthony Davis injured.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - available

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

Update - Ayton is in for the Suns.

Update - Booker has been ruled out, elevating Bridges and Shamet in DFS lineups.

Booker has a new injury and if he sits, Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges will see more shots. If Ayton sits, Jock Landale becomes a nice value play in DFS lineups.

Terry Rozier (hip) - OUT

Update - Rozier is out.

Update - Rozier has officially been listed as doubtful. Kelly Oubre is set to play big minutes in the backcourt with this designation for Rozier.

We’ll see how the Hornets handle Rozier after he suffered an Sunday against the Nuggets.