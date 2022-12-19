NBA MVP odds tracker: Don’t forget about two-time reigning winner Nikola Jokic

Even though the 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t quite become the center of attention in the sports world, the MVP race has been intriguing from the jump. There were many contenders entering the new campaign and all of them have had their moment. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Jayson Tatum: +250 Giannis Antetokounmpo: +310 Luka Doncic: +330 Nikola Jokic: +700 Joel Embiid: +1000 Kevin Durant: +1600 Zion Williamson: +2200 Stephen Curry: +2500 Devin Booker: +2500 Ja Morant: +2500 Donovan Mitchell: +3000 Damian Lillard: +6000 Anthony Davis: +10000 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +10000 De’Aaron Fox: +17000 Trae Young: +20000

It’s often easy to get lost in narratives from the season before when predicting which young star will take a leap to MVP status. In doing so, we often forget the MVP in plain sight. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did something to remind the world why he’s the reigning two-time winner. Jokic put up 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Hornets Sunday, becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 35-25-10 triple-double. Any time you get compared to Chamberlain, you’ve done something right. Jokic was listed at +2500 in last week’s tracker. He’s now up to 700.

One player who was guaranteed to drop this week was Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis. The big man was playing like a MVP, rising to +2000 last week before suffering a foot injury in Friday’s win over the Nuggets. Davis is feared to be out indefinitely. Shams Charania reports Davis will miss at least a month. That void opens up a spot at the top of the MVP board and his odds have slipped to +10000.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took a personal day Sunday, but he’s going to remain in contention as long as he’s healthy. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic also took a day off this weekend. All three players remain at the top of the odds table, with Tatum remaining the favorite at +250.