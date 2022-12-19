What would the 2023 NFL playoff bracket look like after Week 15?

The NFL is wrapping up Week 15 and the playoff field is starting to fill up. Four more teams joined the Eagles in punching their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. While the top of the bracket is settling in fairly well, the middle of it is a wide open race heading toward Week 16.

The 49ers, Vikings, and Chiefs all clinched their divisions this week. The 49ers did it with a win over the Seahawks, the Vikings did it with a huge comeback win over the Colts, and the Chiefs did it when they escaped with an overtime win against the Texans. The Bills and Cowboys punched their tickets as well, with Buffalo inching closer to a division title.

Below is a look at the updated playoff bracket following Week 15’s’s Sunday slate. We won’t see any changes with Monday Night Football with the Rams and Packers both well outside the playoff race.

The current bracket has the sub-.500 Bucs hosting the Cowboys and the .500 Titans hosting the Ravens. The Bengals have moved into first place in the AFC North after the Bengals lost, and the Chargers replaced the Patriots in the AFC bracket. In the NFC, the Commanders and Giants swapped spots this week when New York edged out Washington at FedEx Field.

NFC playoff bracket

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) — BYE

#2 Minnesota Vikings (11-3) vs. #7 Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

#3 San Francisco 49ers (10-4) vs. #6 New York Giants (8-5-1)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) vs. #5 Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

AFC playoff bracket

#1 Buffalo Bills (11-3) — BYE

#2 Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) vs. #7 Miami Dolphins (8-6)

#3 Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) vs. #6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

#4 Tennessee Titans (7-7) vs. #5 Baltimore Ravens (9-5)