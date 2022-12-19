Pick on the total for UT Arlington-San Francisco on December 19

Over the weekend the San Francisco Dons erased a nine point deficit in the final 2:50 against then-undefeated UNLV and will look to carry that momentum into Monday’s home game against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. San Francisco Dons (-15, 137.5)

UT Arlington is one of slowest teams in the nation, ranking 338th out of 363 Division I teams in possessions per game and do not have a single player averaging at least 10 points per game on the roster.

The Mavericks offense, which has not exceeded 66 points against a Division I foe all season and his 350th in points scored on a per possession basis, has to try to bust through a San Francisco front line that allows an offensive rebound on just 12.9% of missed shots at home this season.

The Mavericks will look to offset their offensive woes by forcing San Francisco into turnovers with the Dons turning the ball over on 24% of possessions at home thus season, the 11th-worst mark in the country.

Both teams are both defending the 3-point arc well and not shooting well from distance with both teams in the top 65 in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and both are outside the top 240 in 3-point shooting percentage on offense.

With UT Arlington having allowed more than 71 points just once in their last 10 games this season, Monday night’s game sets up for a snoozer for those hoping for offensive fireworks.

The Play: UT Arlington vs. San Francisco Under 137.5

