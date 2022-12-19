NFL weather forecast for Week 15 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 15 of the NFL season will conclude on Monday, December 19. The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams for this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is set to air on ESPN and ABC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Rams vs. Packers on Week 15 MNF

Update — The NFL offered their official weather report:

Pregame: Cloudy. 20% chance of flurries after 6pm. Little, if any snow accumulation expected. Temperatures in the lower 20s to upper teens.

Game: Cloudy. 20% chance of flurries, increasing to a 30% chance of light snow after 10pm. Dusting of snow accumulation possible. Temperatures in the upper teens to near 20.

Postgame: Cloudy. 30% chance of light snow early, increasing to a 70% chance late. Dusting to 1/2” of snow accumulation. Temperature near 20 to the lower 20s.

Forecast

It appears that we will be in for a classic cold-weather game. The current forecast calls for scattered flurries, mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Fantasy/betting implications

The Rams traveling from beautiful Los Angeles doesn’t exactly do wonders for them, especially after a huge win last week on Thursday Night Football. On the other hand, newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield played in Cleveland during four harsh NFL winters, so this should be nothing out of the ordinary. Green Bay’s game plan has rarely been deterred by weather conditions, so it should be business as usual for Aaron Rodgers and the young receiving unit.