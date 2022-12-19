How college basketball power rankings compare to polls for week of December 19

A new week of college basketball brings us a new set of polls today as we cruise through the month of December. Purdue checks in as the No. 1 team in country for a second week in a row but UConn is breathing down its neck at No. 2.

Starting this week, we’ll take a look both NET and KenPom power rankings to analyze which teams the pollsters may be overlooking and which ones they may be putting too much stock into.

Underrated

UConn is No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches polls but has a legitimate claim to be No. 1. At 12-0, the Huskies are the top ranked team in both NET and KenPom rankings and have mowed down everyone on their schedule. All 12 of their victories have come by double digits and wiped the floor with a good Butler team in a 68-46 beatdown on Saturday.

Even after a close road loss to No. 5 Arizona, No. 8 Tennessee still has a claim to be a top-five team this week. They are the fourth-ranked team in both strength of schedule and advanced metrics and boast the top rated defense in adjusted efficiency. Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s also has a case to be ranked in one of the major polls despite its 9-4 record. The Gaels are ranked in the Top 25 in both NET and KenPom and their four losses have all come within five points.

Overrated

No. 1 Purdue continues to get respect as an 11-0 team in the Big Ten but should probably flip positions with UConn. The Boilermakers are just the seventh-ranked team in KenPom and that may be reflected by their last two victories against Nebraska and Davidson not being that impressive. It’s always hard to quantify No. 6 Virginia from an advanced stats standpoint considering its slow pace of play, but where AP voters and coaches slot them do not match up to the other metics.

Meanwhile, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 20 TCU, and No. 22 Miami (FL) are all getting respect by pollsters for handling business. however, you’d be hard pressed to find a victory that jumps off the pages on their respective schedules.

Here’s a look at the Top 25 in the AP Poll, Coaches, NET and KenPom as of December 19: