LeBron James OUT Monday vs. Suns with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar LeBron James for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to an ankle injury. James has been nursing this injury for a while, and he has sat on the second game of back-to-back sets with it so this is not out of the ordinary.

With Anthony Davis already sidelined for at least a few weeks if not longer, the Lakers are taking no chances with James in terms of aggravating an existing injury. Expect him to be back on the court Wednesday when the Lakers face the Kings.

Fantasy basketball impact

With James and Austin Reaves out, Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker are set to get most of the shots in this contest. Thomas Bryant, who was starting in Davis’ place, will also be in line for some additional looks.

Betting impact

The Suns are 11-point favorites with James being ruled out and backing Phoenix is the safer play, even with a double-digit spread.