Michael B. Jordan hypes unique experience with behind-the-scenes look at ‘Creed III’

The two previous Creed films are the journey of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) emerging out of his father Apollo and Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) shadows and overcoming obstacles to become the heavyweight champion of the world. In the third installment of the series, Jordan goes behind the camera sitting in the director’s chair for Creed III. A new behind-the-scenes featurette has Jordan describing where he sees the Adonis character going next and some of the challenges he’ll be up against.

In particular, it’s a childhood friend named Damian Andersen (Jonathan Majors) with whom Adonis had a childhood bond. Fresh from an 18-year jail sentence, tension arises when Anderson becomes a contender fighting for the life he felt Adonis stole. There’s a guilt element at play. Jordan also expressed drawing from his own personal history for this story.

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes look below. Creed III will hit theaters on March 3rd, 2023.