Who is Jalen Hurts’ backup on the Eagles depth chart?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder following Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. He underwent x-rays after the game, per the Philly Voice, and now is believed to be dealing with an injury that might cost him a game, but is not believed to be a long-term injury.

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bears, per league sources.



Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears' DE Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. pic.twitter.com/KsWbMkCszW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot and are now looking to secure the top seed in the NFC. If Hurts is unable to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, backup Gardner Minshew will likely step in. Minshew began his career in Jacksonville before getting traded to the Eagles in 2021. This season, he has appeared in three games and completed two passes for 34 yards.

The third string option is Ian Book, who has not appeared in any games this season. Last time Minshew faced the Cowboys as a starter in 2021, he was 19-of-33 for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Eagles lost 51-26. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 24.