Lil Wayne, George Kittle, Ray Lewis, and DeMarcus Ware to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the prime time matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. This will be the final edition of the broadcast during the regular season with one more scheduled to take place during the Wild Card round in the playoffs.

The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have four guests for tonight with George Kittle, DeMarcus Ware, Ray Lewis, and Lil Wayne all set to make an appearance on the show.

It will be a very heavy lineup headlined by the legendary rapper Lil Wayne. The Grammy Award-winning superstar has made numerous appearances on ESPN television over the years and is a noted Green Bay Packers fan, so it makes sense that he’s appearing when his team is playing. George Kittle is this week’s active player appearing on the show and he’ll most likely give insight into the San Francisco 49ers wrapping up the NFC West title this past Thursday.

Then, of course, the middle of the show will have two defensive legends joining the brothers with DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis rounding things out. It’s always interesting hearing former competitors of the Manning brothers sharing their war stories and interactions over the years.