Report: Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State

Pyne has three years of eligibility left for the Sun Devils.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne rolls out during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is expected to transfer to Arizona State. Pyne announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in early December after filling in as a starter for the Irish for the majority of the season following Tyler Buchner’s shoulder injury.

Arizona State was 3-9 in 2022 and fired their head coach three weeks into the season. They recently announced the hiring of Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to fill the head coaching role.

Pyne was 8-2 as a starter at Notre Dame in 2022. He passed for over 2,000 yards, adding 22 touchdowns in the air and two on the ground. He threw six interceptions and led the Irish to wins over a then-No. 4 Clemson as well as BYU and Syracuse. Pyne has three years of NCAA eligibility still remaining as he heads to the Pac-12 to try to revamp the Sun Devils’ struggling program.

