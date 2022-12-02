What channel is C-USA Championship game on and what is game time for North Texas-UTSA?

The next Conference USA title winner will be crowned on Friday night to kick off conference championship Saturday when the North Texas Mean Green take on the UTSA Roadrunners. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio and will air on CBS Sports Network.

North Texas (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) won three of its final four games including a win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, which gave the Mean Green the tiebreaker advantage to advance. North Texas is in the conference title for the first time since 2017 where it lost 41-17 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Mean Green’s last championship came in the Sun Belt in 2004.

UTSA (10-2, 8-0 Conference USA) put together another fantastic regular season, winning double-digit games for the second straight season. The Roadrunners’ last loss in a conference matchup came against North Texas in the regular season finale in 2021. They will look for their 10th consecutive victory, and their two losses came in triple overtime against the Houston Cougars and on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, December 2

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

UTSA is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -330 moneyline odds, making North Texas +275 underdogs. The over/under is set at 69.5.