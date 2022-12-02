How to watch Conference USA Championship game via live online stream: North Texas vs. UTSA

The Conference USA Championship will kick off two days of conference title games when the UTSA Roadrunners and North Texas Mean Green get together on Friday night. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Alamadome in San Antonio.

North Texas (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) won three of its last four games and knocked off the Rice Owls 21-17 despite trailing early in the fourth quarter. Austin Aune threw for 203 yards with two touchdowns, and Ikaika Ragsdale had a big day on the ground, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts. The Mean Green will get another shot at a UTSA team that beat them on a touchdown in the final seconds in October.

UTSA (10-2, 8-0 Conference USA) will go for its 10th consecutive victory with the potential to win its second conference title in a row. The Roadrunners came back from a 24-0 deficit to beat the UTEP Miners in their regular season finale as Frank Harris completed 16-of-22 passes for 382 yards with three touchdowns. He is completing 69.6% of his passes this season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

North Texas vs. UTSA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.