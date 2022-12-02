North Texas vs. UTSA picks and best bets for the Conference USA Championship

The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will take place on Friday night as the North Texas Mean Green will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

North Texas (7-5, 6-2 C-USA) managed to handle its business in conference play and found its way into the league title game. After an underwhelming 2-3 start, it seemed as if the Seth Littrell tenure era in Denton, TX, was once again on life support. However, the Mean Green rallied down the stretch for a second year in a row and will now be playing for a C-USA title. Quarterback Austin Aune has led the offense with over 3,000 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. Linebacker Mazin Richards has led the defense with 7.5 sacks.

UTSA (10-2, 8-0 C-USA) has been the class of the league for the past two seasons and will go for its second straight conference title on its way out the door. After a 1-2 start where it lost to Houston and Texas, the Roadrunners mowed down the rest of the opponents on their schedule, winning nine straight to close the year. Senior quarterback Frank Harris was the star of the show on offense, throwing for 3,524 passing yards, running for 539 rushing yards, and accounting for 35 touchdowns total.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

North Texas: 73 overall, 53 offense, 99 defense

UTSA: 48 overall, 16 offense, 93 defense

Injury update

North Texas

RB Oscar Adaway III - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Ayo Adeyi - Questionable (Leg)

UTSA

TE Gavin Sharp - Out (Undisclosed)

RB Brenden Brady - Out (Undisclosed)

RB Trelon Smith - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

North Texas: 9-3 ATS

UTSA: 8-4 ATS

Total

North Texas: Over 8-4

UTSA: Over 6-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTSA -9

Total: 69.5

Moneyline: UTSA -330, North Texas +275

Opening line: UTSA -9

Opening total: 66.5

Weather

Domed stadium. Weather will not be an issue.

The Pick

North Texas +9

The Alamodome is an underrated tough venue to play in for visitors and the dome will surely be rocking on Friday night. With that being said, UTSA has been rolling but has been involved in a handful of close games this season. One of them came against this very North Texas team and the Roadrunners escaped with a 31-27 victory.

I think the Mean Green will be up for this rivalry showdown in the conference title game and that’s why I’m picking them to cover on the road. This should be an entertaining matchup.