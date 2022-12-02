What channel is Pac-12 Championship game on and what is game time for Utah-USC?

The first Power 5 conference title game will take place on Friday night with College Football Playoff implications on the line in the Pac-12 Championship. The USC Trojans will look for revenge against the Utah Utes from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Utah (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) finished in a three-way tie for second place in the conference but held the tiebreakers as the Utes look to defend their title from 2021 when they dominated the Oregon Ducks. Utah won five of its last six games and finished with 662 yards of offense in last week’s 63-21 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the regular season finale. The Utes gave the Trojans their lone loss of the season when they converted on a two-point conversion in the final minute of a matchup in October.

USC (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) rallied with five straight wins following the loss to Utah and exceeded all expectations for Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era. The Trojans are ranked #4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and a win would be enough to get them into the field of four, while a loss would make things interesting. USC is coming off a 38-27 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as Austin Jones rushed for 154 yards on 25 attempts in the victory.

Pac-12 Championship TV Info

Game date: Friday, December 2nd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

USC is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making Utah a +125 underdog. The over/under is set at 67.