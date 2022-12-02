How to watch the Pac-12 Championship game via live online stream: Utah vs. USC

The USC Trojans would certainly be a College Football Playoff team if they can pick up a victory in Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Utah (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) ran away with the Pac-12 title last season against the Oregon Ducks as the Utes look to defend their championship. They also handed USC its only loss of the season when Cameron Rising and Dalton Kincaid connected 16 times for 234 yards with a touchdown in a 43-42 victory. The Utes went for two in the final minute for the go-ahead score.

USC (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) has been challenged a handful of times this season, but the Trojans have just one loss and are in a fantastic spot as the #4 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. USC won four games by a single possession and reached 30 points in all but one matchup this season.

Utah vs. USC

Date: Friday, December 2nd

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.