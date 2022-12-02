Memphis Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The St. Jude’s Memphis Marathon returns for another year of fundraising and racing in the Home of the Blues. The race runs on Saturday, December 3.

Start time

The event day starts with the 5k race. The 5k wheelchair start time is 6:55 a.m. CT and the rest of the 5k participants get started at 7 a.m. The wheelchair participants in the marathon, half marathon, and 10k will start at 7:55 a.m. and the rest of the participants will play at 8 a.m. The kids marathon starts at 1:30 p.m.

Participants in the marathon have 6.5 hours to complete the course, with the time starting when the last corral (or last participant) crosses the start line. Half marathon runners have 4 hours, 20 minutes, 10k runners have two hours, and 5k runners have 1.5 hours.

How to watch

The race will not air live on TV or via live stream, but one can expect local news stations to have coverage later in the day after the race. You’ll need to head down to the course to watch the runners, and you can plan your timing to find your favorite runners by using the race website.

Course map

The marathon starts on B.B. King Blvd. between Beale St. and FedEx Forum. St. Jude’s describes the route as follows:

The route takes runners through Downtown Memphis and up 2nd Street to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus, before heading south on Front St. through the bustling South Main District. Runners will then head east to Danny Thomas Blvd. and north to picturesque North Parkway. Runners will enjoy the distinctive neighborhoods like Hein Park and Evergreen’s Stonewall St. whose cheer parties will keep your spirits up and energy level high. The route also includes a two loop-run through beautiful Overton Park. Runners will head back to Danny Thomas Blvd. and a return downtown via Union Ave. to celebrate at the finish line by AutoZone Park.

You can view the full course below, or at the St. Jude’s website. You can also view an elevation map at the St. Jude’s website.

Weather

Accuweather has the temperature in the low 60s Saturday morning with a 60% chance of precipitation. The forecast calls for 0.17 inches of precipitation. There will be 7 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

Prize money

There is no prize money for this event. It raises money for the St. Jude’s charity. However, marathon and half marathon entry fees will be waived for elite athletes who beat specific finish times in qualified races in a 24-month period prior to the race weekend. For elite men, the marathon time is 2:40 and the half marathon time is 1:15. For elite women, the marathon time is 3:10 and the half marathon time is 1:30.

Who won the last race?

Last year, Derek Morgan won the men’s race with a time of 2:36:48. Joseph Relyea finished second with a time of 2:37:42 and Will Myhan finished third with a time of 2:43:46. Audrey Davis won the women’s race with a time of 2:59:38. Annifer Flores finished second with a time of 3:02:16 and Kirsten Scheel finished third with a time of 3:05:16.