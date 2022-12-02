Who will Brazil play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Brazil entered the 2022 World Cup as favorites to win the title, and they now head to the knockout bracket looking to live up to their billing. Brazil rolled through group play finishing 2-0-1. Cameroon played them to a 0-0 draw, but Brazil did enough to finish group play in first place. They finished tied with Switzerland but won the goal differential tiebreaker.

As the Group G winner, Brazil will face South Korea, who finished in second in Group H. The Round of 16 match will take place on Monday at Stadium 974. It will start at 2 p.m. ET and air on FOX and Telemundo.

The five-time champion Brazilian squad is looking to win their first title since 2002. They’ve reached at least the quarterfinals each of the past four years, but come up short in their title runs. They face a South Korea squad making their third appearance in the knockout bracket. They lost in the Round of 16 in 2010 and finished in fourth place in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan.

This will be the eighth time Brazil and South Korea have met in international competition. Brazil is 6-0-1, but this is their first World Cup match. Brazil is 5-0-1 in international friendly matches and also won a Nike World Tour match.