Who will Switzerland play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Switzerland is headed to the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup after beating Serbia on the final day of group play. The Swiss could have advanced with a draw, but secured a 3-2 win to guarantee a berth in the knockout bracket. They finished second behind Brazil in Group G.

As the Group G runner-up, the Swiss will face Portugal, who won Group H earlier in the day. The Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. It will start at 2 p.m. ET and air on FOX and Telemundo.

This will mark the third straight tournament Switzerland has reached the Round of 16, but they have never advanced from that round since the tournament expanded to 32 teams. They face a Portuguese squad playing in their fifth knockout bracket. They last advanced beyond the Round of 16 in 2006 when they advanced to the semifinals and lost the third-place match to Germany.

This will mark the 26th time these two sides have met in international competition. Switzerland is 11-5-9 in the all-time series. They’ve met nine times in World Cup qualifying, but have never met in the World Cup tournament.