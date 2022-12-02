Who will Portugal play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

The 2022 World Cup is wrapping up group play and Portugal is headed to the Round of 16 as the winner of Group H. The Portugese squad had already clinched a berth in the knockout stage, and clinched first place in spite of their 2-1 loss to South Korea. They clinch it with Uruguay beating Ghana.

As the Group H winner, Portugal will face the second place team in Group G. That group is wrapping up play at 2 p.m. ET, after which we’ll know Portugal’s opponent in first round of the knockout bracket. The Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium with a 2 p.m. ET kickoff time.

This is the fifth time Portugal has advanced out of the group stage and the second straight tournament they’ve done so. They lost to Uruguay in the Round of 16 four years ago. The last time Portugal advanced past the Round of 16 was in 2006 when they advanced to the semifinals and lost the third-place match to Germany.