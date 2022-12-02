Who will South Korea play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Group H wrapped up its schedule on Friday and South Korea has advanced to the knockout bracket as the second place team. South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 and advances after Uruguay could not add more goals to their 2-0 win. South Korea and Uruguay finish tied in goal differential, but South Korea had the higher total for goals scored.

As the second place team in Group H, South Korea will face the winner of Group G. Brazil is likely to win the group, but Switzerland still has a chance to win the group. The Swiss would need to beat Serbia, have Brazil lose to Cameroon, and pick up at least three goals in the goal differential pending other tiebreakers.

This marks the third time South Korea has advanced out of the group stage. They advanced to the Round of 16 in 2010 and finished in fourth place in 2002, which is their best finish in the tournament.